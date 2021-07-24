Mahesh-Rajamouli film based on a novel?

Sensational filmmaker Rajamouli is currently busy with the shoot of RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the lead roles in the film. After RRR, the director will team up with Mahesh Babu for an interesting film.

As per the latest reports, Rajamouli is planning an African adventure film. Already, star writer Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed the project and story earlier. Now, we have a new update on the same.

The buzz states that the film will be based on a novel. Rajamouli likes novels of South Africa writer Smith and his novels can be adapted into great novels.

The film's script work is yet to begin. Vijayendra Prasad is still working on a couple of interesting ideas and they will zero it soon.

More details about the film will be out soon.