Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Mahesh-Rajamouli film based on a novel?

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
x

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Highlights

  • Sensational filmmaker Rajamouli is currently busy with the shoot of RRR.
  • Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the lead roles in the film.

Sensational filmmaker Rajamouli is currently busy with the shoot of RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the lead roles in the film. After RRR, the director will team up with Mahesh Babu for an interesting film.

As per the latest reports, Rajamouli is planning an African adventure film. Already, star writer Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed the project and story earlier. Now, we have a new update on the same.

The buzz states that the film will be based on a novel. Rajamouli likes novels of South Africa writer Smith and his novels can be adapted into great novels.

The film's script work is yet to begin. Vijayendra Prasad is still working on a couple of interesting ideas and they will zero it soon.

More details about the film will be out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X