'Malli Pelli' Teaser: A Tale of Lovely Suspense

The upcoming film "Malli Pelli" directed by MS Raju will feature Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh sharing screen space. The first look poster and a glimpse of the film were recently released, generating interest among movie buffs. The teaser for the film has now been released, and it presents Naresh in a gray character as he cheats on his wife played by Vanitha Vijayakumar and starts a new journey with Pavitra Lokesh. Vanitha addresses the media to reveal the true colors of Naresh, and the film's crux is who succeeds in the battle.

To find out who is good and who is bad and what exactly happened in their lives, viewers will need to watch the movie. Interestingly, the teaser features a lip-lock between Naresh and Pavitra. The music for the film is by Suresh Bobbili and Aruldev. Naresh revives the Vijaya Krishna Movies banner with this family entertainer, which will be released as a Telugu-Kannada bilingual. The Kannada version of the film is titled "Matthe Madhuve" and will have a simultaneous release this summer. MS Raju has cut the teaser intriguingly, generating interest in the movie.