Manchu Lakshmi takes Chiranjeevi's side

We already informed the readers about the funny banter that took place between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Manchu Mohan Babu. Yesterday, Chiranjeevi trolled Mohan Babu saying that hugs are not a good option to greet the people in the current times. Chiranjeevi also added that Manchu Lakshmi's video is bringing a lot of awareness to the public about greeting people.

Mohan Babu is yet to reply but Manchu Lakshmi took this as an advantage to make her video popular and also thanked Chiranjeevi for mentioning it.

"Megastar endorsing my video on virus awareness makes the reach wider and more effective. Naanna,, naa pakkana mee mitrudu unnaru.. our relation is now like fish and water. @KChiruTweets" she tweeted.

We have to see how Mohan Babu reacts since Lakshmi is also on Chiranjeevi's side.