Manoj Bajpayee to fight with Prabhas in 'Salaar'?

Prabhas starrer "Salaar", has been creating a lot of excitement among fans. However, curiosity began growing on who is playing a villain role in the film. Earlier we have heard names such as John Abraham and Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist opposite to Prabhas. The latest grapevine is that Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as main villain in Prabhas's 23rd film.

A massive set was also in making where crucial scenes featuring the "Salaar" villain will be shot very soon. Manoj Bajpayee, who worked in few Telugu movies and his acting capabilities make him a phenomenal actor in everything he does. Certainly, he will be a worthy opponent to Prabhas in "Salaar". The film will be twice as big as KGF in terms of action sequences, graphic work, and production values.

The film is being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be released in multiple languages. The film went on to the floors in January 2021 in Godavarikhani. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the female lead.



The film will be a fictional story based on the Indo-Pak war that took place in 1970. Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner is bankrolling this project, and the film is expected to have summer release in 2022.