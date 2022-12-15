Masooda Movie OTT release date and Platform Fixed

Masooda, released in November, has garnered much attention thanks to its spooky themes and effects. Rahul Yadav and Swadharm Entertainment Pvt Ltd made this horror film. Debutant Sai Kiran directed this film. According to the most recent information, this popular movie will start streaming on Aha on December 21. Aha stated that given the movie's late hour and nature, there couldn't be a finer moment to break the news.

Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyanram, Subhaleka Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Prakash, Surya Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Krishna Teja are all featured in the film. The movie was released in the Telugu-speaking states under legendary producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The background score, composed by Prasanth R. Vihari, was another element that greatly aided the movie's success. The movie will be available on Aha starting on December 21 for anyone who missed it in theatres.