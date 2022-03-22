Mehreen Pirzada Drops An Emotional Note And Opens Up About Stardom And Downfall

Tollywood's glam doll Mehreen Pirzada surprised all the movie buffs bagging back to back offers at the beginning of her career. As most of them turned into blockbusters she got offers with ace heroes in the film industry… But from a couple of years, she slowed down and next she will be seen in Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3 movie. Off late, she penned a long note on her Instagram Stories and opened up about her stardom and downfall.

















































This pic reads, "There must be something crazy about the artists; that we wilfully chose a life of uncertainty. A lifetime with no guarantees. We put our bodies through some rigorous stuff. Our life is full of peaks and valleys and sometimes an abyss. We see unprecedented success and monumental failure all in a season sometimes within a fortnight. We sit, stand, wake, sleep starve, ache in an awkward spots glued together by a shared thrill. We lead disruptive lives, unhealthy schedules and also regimented discipline. We work nights, days, weeks, through winters and monsoons and blistering summers. Away from home, from family, friends and all things familiar. Pushing ourselves to breaking point. All for a piece of art for a brief moment."

Speaking about the F3 movie, it is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!