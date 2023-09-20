‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ continues to win hearts in USA

Recently released blockbuster “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” featuring star actress Anushka Shetty and the talented actor Naveen Polishetty, is impressively entering its third week at the box office, maintaining its strong performance despite the release of numerous competing movies.The film is backed by UV Creations, with Radhan as the music director.

This movie continues to win hearts in the USA, with substantial audience turnout and positive reception, which is indeed great news for the entire team. Notably, it has already surpassed the remarkable milestone of $1.6 million in gross earnings in the USA. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, Tulasi, Abhinav Gomatamand others in pivotal roles.