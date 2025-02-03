Mythological drama ‘Karmasthalam’unveils intriguing first look

The much-anticipated mythological drama Karmasthalam has unveiled its first look, creating significant buzz among audiences. Directed by Rocky Sherman and produced by Srinivas Subrahmanya under the Roy Films banner, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Archana Shastry, Mitali Chauhan, Vinod Alva, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Balagam Sanjay, Nag Mahesh, Dil Ramesh, and Chitram Sreenu.

The first look poster offers a glimpse into the film’s grandeur, featuring Archana Shastry in a striking avatar, with the shadow of Goddess Mahishasura Mardini looming in the background. The intricate design and high-quality VFX hint at the film’s scale, raising expectations for a visually immersive experience.

Speaking at the unveiling event, lead actress Archana expressed her excitement, stating, “This film is very special to me. The story, inspired by Mahishasura Mardini, is powerfully executed by director Rocky Sherman. The visuals, especially the action sequences, will leave a lasting impact.”

Director Rocky Sherman emphasized the team’s dedication, highlighting the extensive VFX work that caused slight delays but promises a rewarding cinematic experience. Producer Srinivas Subrahmanya echoed similar sentiments, ensuring that Karmasthalam will captivate audiences nationwide.

Music director M.L. Raja revealed that the film's soundtrack will be released soon, further adding to the anticipation. With its compelling storyline, high production values, and mythological essence, Karmasthalam is set to make a strong mark in Indian cinema. The release date is expected to be announced soon.
















