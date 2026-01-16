Nabha Natesh Shines in ‘Nagabandham’

Abhishek Nama’s ambitious mythological action drama, ‘Nagabandham’, starring Virat Karrna, continues to scale new heights as it nears the final stages of production. While the film is already creating waves for its massive scale and mystical storyline, the team has now unveiled the captivating first look of lead actress Nabha Natesh as Parvathi.

Marking the occasion of Makara Sankranthi, the poster showcases the graceful Nabha Natesh in a gorgeous, traditional avatar. Draped in an elegant saree and adorned with intricate jewellery, she radiates poise, purity, and spiritual warmth. Her soulful expression hints at a character deeply rooted in devotion and mythic grace.

Adding to the visual richness, a vivid blue bird rests near her hand, complemented by the presence of a majestic peacock and a temple backdrop. The poster perfectly captures the essence of the character and the thematic core of the film.

Iswarya Menon plays the other female lead, while stalwarts like Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B. S. Avinash appear in pivotal roles.

‘Nagabandham’ unfolds against the backdrop of India’s ancient Vishnu temples. The storyline explores the sacred mysteries of the Nagabandham tradition, weaving mythology, suspense, and divine legacy into a gripping contemporary narrative.

With Soundar Rajan S handling cinematography, RC Pranav overseeing editing, and Ashok Kumar leading production design, the film promises visual excellence. Backed by producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, ‘Nagabandham’ is gearing up for a grand multi-language release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam this summer.