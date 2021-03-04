Naga Chaitanya touches 50 crores mark

Tollywood: Naga Chaitanya whose 'Venky Mama' became a decent hit at the box office has now joined hands with Sekhar Kammula for his upcoming movie 'Love Story'.

Sai Pallavi is playing the leading lady in the movie. The audience are excited to see the beautiful chemistry between the leads in this romantic love story. As per the latest reports, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the audience with the pre release business as well. The movie rights of the movie got sold for huge amount. The film made 15 crores just with the Andhra rights and 6 crores with the overseas rights of the film. Overall, 'Love Story' made 50 crores pre release business which actually surprised the trade analysts.

Sri Narayanadas Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner is pooling resources for this project. Pawan Ch is composing music for this film.