Naga Chaitanya Unveils The Release Date Of 'Thank You' Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to entertain us with his love story 'Thank You'… The shooting of this movie has been wrapped up a few days ago and off late, the makers announced the release date by unveiling the new poster of this movie…

Both director Vikram K Kumar and lead actress Raashii Khanna shared the new poster of this movie… Take a look!

In this poster, Naga Chaitanya looked awesome sporting in winter wear… Even the background with picturesque skyscrapers and snow made the poster worth watching. Director also wrote, "The date is finally set to say #ThankYou. The much awaited #ThankYouThe Movie is releasing on July 8th 2022 worldwide in theatres. @chayakkineni @raashiikhanna @thisisvikramkumar @musicthaman @srivenkateswaracreations @pcsreeram.isc @malvikanairofficial @saisushanthreddy @avikagor @navinnooli @harshithsri @hanshithareddy @bvsravi".

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie. Raashii Khanna is the lead actress of this movie!

Thank You movie will be released on 8th July, 2022 in the theatres!

Well, director Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for the third time for the web series Dootha. Being a supernatural thriller, there are a lot of expectations on it as it is the debut digital show of this Akkineni clan hero. Along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.