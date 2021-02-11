Naga Chaitanya's next: Horror or Action?

Tollywood: Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently busy working on an exciting film Love Story. Sekhar Kamula is the film's director. The film will hit the screens in April. The actor is in talks with a couple of interesting directors, including Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam. As per the buzz, they earlier teamed up for an ad commercial. Now, they are planning to come up with an exciting film.

There are multiple reports revolving around the project. A few say that the project will be a horror one while a few say that the film is an action drama. The actor is excited with the way the script is narrated and he has not taken any decision regarding the film yet.

Naga Chaitanya, on the work front, is shooting for Thank You. Naga Chaitanya will be seen as Mahesh Babu's fan in the film. More details about the film will come out soon.