Nagarjuna tested negative for Coronavirus

Tollywood: We already knew that Megastar Chiranjeevi recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actor who took the covid test for kickstarting the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of coronavirus, unfortunately, tested positive for the deadly virus.

Revealing the same, Chiranjeevi urged everyone who met him in the past few days to undergo the covid test. Recently, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister KCR to give the donation cheques for the Hyderabad rain victims. So, Nagarjuna recently underwent the covid-19 test. As per the latest reports, Nagarjuna tested negative for the virus and he has not contracted the deadly virus from Chiru.

Unlike Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna has been shooting for films and TV shows for the past two months. But Nag has been taking all the precautions and has been following the protocols.