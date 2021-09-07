Nani Introduces Gummadi Varalakshmi And Jagadish From Tuck Jagadish Movie

It is all known that the coming Ganesh Chaturthi festival is not only bringing little Ganesha to our homes but is all set to entertain the audience with 10 new releases. Yes, after a long time, there will be a tough fight on the big and small screens too as a couple of most awaited movies are ready to hit the screens on this festive day. Tollywood's ace actor Nani's Tuck Jagadish is also releasing on the same date. As the release date is nearing, the makers and actors are also promoting the movie on digital platforms.



Nani shared a cute glimpse of his love story with Ritu Varma in this movie and treated his fans with this awesome video… Take a look!

The video starts off with Nani and Ritu Varma travelling in a bus. In the next scene, they introduce themselves as Gummadi Varalakshmi and Jagadish. As both of them love their village Bhudevipuram, this point attracts them towards each other. Even Ritu Varma's father is also happy to marry his daughter to Nani as he is the son of village head Nasser who holds 500 acres of agricultural land.

The love bite is refreshing and awesome and raised the expectations on the movie.

Going with the plot, it is all about the village politics of Bhudevipuram. Nasser who is the head of this village hopes to have a peaceful aura in the village putting an end to all the fights. So, even Nani also hopes to fulfil his father's wish and fights for a good cause.

Tuck Jagadish will be an OTT release and it will be aired on Amazon Prime on 10th September, 2021. This movie also has Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini and Praveen in other prominent roles. This Shiva Nirvana's directorial is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.