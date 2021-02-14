Nani's sweet gesture to Uppena heroine

Tollywood: Natural Star Nani hosted a special screening of Uppena for Krithi Shetty and the rest of the cast and crew of Shyam Singha Roy in Kolkata. The film unit flew to Kolkata yesterday to begin the shoot for a new schedule. Krithi is impressed with this gesture and has thanked Nani for the same. She took to her Twitter profile to post her thanks.

Krithi Shetty tweeted, "Thank you soooo much @NameisNani garu for special screening of Uppena at Kolkata for me and the cast and crew of SSR. Thank you so much for your sweet gesture. I loved it and will be a memorable thing forever,"

Thank you soooo much @NameisNani garu for special screening of Uppena at Kolkata for me and the cast and crew of SSR♥️ thank you so much for your sweet gesture😊I loved it and will be a memorable thing forever 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/MjQ6nsYv1O — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) February 13, 2021

Shyam Singh Roy features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the heroines. The film will be directed by Rahul Sankirtyan.

Uppena brought a lot of fame to Krithi Shetty and she is extremely happy to get a grand launchpad in Telugu. Stay tuned to us for more details.