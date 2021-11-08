Natural star to appear in Balakrishna's show

We already know that senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to turn into a show host with an upcoming celebrity talk show titled 'Unstoppable'.



The much-awaited first episode of 'Unstoppable' is streaming on Aha video platform from November 4th. According to the latest buzz, none other than Natural Star Nani is going to be the next guest of the show. After the Manchu family members, Nani is likely to grab the attention of the audience by becoming the next guest in Balakrishna's celebrity talk show. Nani also showcased his hosting skills with Bigg Boss season 2. We have to wait and see how the duo actors turned hosts entertain the audience.



On the other hand, we already knew that Balakrishna is currently busy with 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.