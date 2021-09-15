Naveen Polishetty Locks His Next With Debutant director Kalyan Shankar

Tollywood's young actor Naveen Polishetty who rose to fame with Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya bagged a blockbuster with his first movie itself. Then his second movie Jathi Rathnalu was a terrific one. It was a complete comedy movie which made us go ROFL. With these two movies, Naveen turned into a star actor and also acted in Bollywood's Chhichhore. Off late, Naveen announced his third movie and treated his fans sharing the announcement video on his Twitter page.



ANNOUNCEMENT. Excited to bring you this film with the dynamic @vamsi84 garu @SitharaEnts & super excited to have Trivikram Garu's @Fortune4Cinemas on board as well 😊 Nenu eppudu cheptanu idi mana journey ani. As always need your love and support. We will give it everything ❤️ https://t.co/pBK5PiuP62 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) September 15, 2021

Well, going with the announcement video, it revealed the details of Naveen Polishetty's third movie. This untitled movie is being directed by debutant Kalyan Shankar and is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Fortune 4 Cinemas banner. The untitled movie is tentatively named as Production No 15.

According to the sources, Naveen immediately gave his nod to Kalyan's fascinating narration and was excited to do the unique conceptual movie.