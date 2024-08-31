Nayan Sarika expresses gratitude to Telugu audience

Actress Nayan Sarika is reveling in the success of her recent film Aay, where her portrayal of Pallavi has received widespread acclaim. Expressing her heartfelt thanks to the Telugu audience, Sarika remarked, “It’s overwhelming to see so much love being poured by the Telugu audience. I am immensely grateful and could not ask for a better start in Tollywood. This success is a collective effort and means a lot to me personally. I would like to extend my gratitude to Geetha Arts and director Anji Sir for giving me this opportunity.”

Nayan, who has always aspired to be an actress, was actively involved in dramatics during her school and college years. Landing the role in Aay was a dream come true. “Nithiin and I participated in several workshops and rehearsals before shooting. I also received training to improve my Telugu, and my team supported me in perfecting my lines,” she shared.

Balancing her burgeoning acting career with education, Nayan prioritized completing her degrees, even shooting for Aay while taking her final exams. “I carried my books and study materials to the film sets. It was challenging to study and shoot simultaneously, but it was worth it,” she said.

In celebration of Aay’s success, Nayan and the film team recently met with superstars Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, who congratulated them on the film’s achievement. “Jr NTR Sir complimented my portrayal, and Allu Arjun Sir was surprised to learn that I am not a South Indian. Allu Arvind Sir also praised my expressive eyes. Receiving such compliments from these esteemed stars is a great validation,” Nayan concluded.