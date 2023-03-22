NBK 108: The First Look Posters Of Balakrishna And Anil Ravipudi’s Next Is Out

Today being the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival, most of them will start off their new journeys and begin their work to own that good charm on this special day… Even most of the Tollywood makers will also launch their new movies and also turn this special occasion into a memorable one by treating the audience with festive special updates. As promised even the makers of Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi's next dropped the festive special first look poster of NBK and gave a big surprise to all his fans…



Even director Anil Ravipudi also shared the first look poster of NBK on his Twitter page… Take a look!

He also extended Ugadi wishes by jotting down, "అన్న దిగిండు ఈసారి మీ ఊహకు మించి అందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు Here's the First Look of Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu from #NBK108 #NBKLikeNeverBefore".

Balakrishna looked different in the two posters… In the first one, he looked a bit aged sporting in a kurta and formal pants along with the scarf. The second one zoomed out Balakrishna's face… He sported with an earring, bracelet and the tattoo on his right hand seems to have a story behind it… Even the tagline 'This Time Beyond Your Imagination' also raised the expectations on it.

Ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and young diva Sreeleela are roped in to essay the lead actresses role in this action thriller.

The shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad at a brisk pace! NBK 108 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banners. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this movie.