‘NC23’ team meets fishermen families in K Matchilesam village of Srikakulam

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya visited a village in Srikakulam and spent time with the fishermen community for his upcoming film. He has adopted a very new grounded approach to the film and met the fishermen and their families to understand the land, their culture, their lifestyle. Chaitanya is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character.

This is a prestigious project under the direction of Chandoo Mondeti who delivered a Pan India blockbuster with his last movie “Karthikeya 2.” Titled “NC23,” this crazy project is set to go on floors soon. Mega Producer Allu Aravind proudly presents the movie, while Bunny Vas will produce it under the banner of Tollywood’s leading production house Geetha Arts.









The pre-production works of “NC23” are in full swing, as the makers are planning to commence the shoot this month. Naga Chaitanya, Chandoo Mondeti, and Bunny Vas were spotted together in Vizag yesterday. Today, they went to K Matchilesam village in Gara Mandal, Srikakulam district, to meet fishermen families there.









While addressing the media, hero Naga Chaitanya said, “Chandoo narrated the storyline 6 months ago. I got very excited. He developed the story based on real incidents. Vas and Chandoo have been traveling for two years to work on the story. The story was so inspiring. We came here to know the lifestyle of fishermen, their body language, and also the texture of the village.”









Chandoo Mondeti said, “A local guy named Karthik prepared a story based on a real incident that happened in 2018. He initially told the story to Aravind Garu and Bunny Vas. I got excited when I heard the story. We've been working on the script for the last 2 years. The script is ready now and it has come out well. Chaitanya is pleased with the story. We wanted to start pre-production of the movie here where the incident took place.”





Producer Bunny Vas said, “Our work has just started. An incident happened in 2018. The locals in the village go to Gujarat for employment and they work in fishing boats there. Writer Karthik developed a story on the incident which happened in 2018. Chandoo liked it and made it a beautiful love story. Of late, Telugu filmmakers are inclined to make some realistic movies. Director Chandoo too wanted to go to the roots, where the story happened. We came here to study the atmosphere here and also the body language of the fishermen. Chay too wanted to know about fishermen and their lifestyle. The mentioned incident moved Delhi and also shook Karachi in Pakistan. So, we wanted to visit the village. We received a warm welcome here. We may come here again to know more details. We expect to get cooperation from the villagers.”

