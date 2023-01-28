Nikhil Is All Happy With '18 Pages' Release On OTT Platforms

Tollywood's ace actor Nikhil Siddhartha bagged the biggest hit of his career with Karthikeya 2 movie last year. With this movie turning into a blockbuster, the expectations bar is pushed high on his next movie '18 Pages'. The movie bagged a decent status at the ticket windows and is praised for its unique plot having Anupama Parameshwaran as the lead actress. Off late, the OTT release date of the movie is out and thus Nikhil is all happy with this latest development as a few more new scenes are added to the digital version of the movie…

Feels like a Re-Release On @netflix & @ahavideoIN ❤️ Amount of love coming in is Insane. I'm bombarded with messages from ppl connecting to #18pages A new Version with Added scenes is Streaming now on OTT. pic.twitter.com/aS4m4ajv9R — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) January 28, 2023

Along with sharing the movie poster, he also wrote, "Feels like a Re-Release On @netflix & @ahavideoIN. Amount of love coming in is Insane. I'm bombarded with messages from ppl connecting to #18pages. A new Version with Added scenes is Streaming now on OTT."

Even AHA officials also shared a small promo of the movie and announced the OTT release date of 18 Pages movie…

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Sukku rasinaa adhbuthamaina romantic thriller 18PAGES vacchesindi…Mari alasyam cheyyakunda chuseyandi #18PagesOnAHA Streaming Now on aha."

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. Anupama essayed the role of Nandini while Nikhil was seen as Siddhu. Being a romantic comedy movie, it hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival last year!

Nikhil will next be seen in the Spy movie... This movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It is being directed by Garry BH and he is helming his first movie. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles.