Nithiin- Venky Kudumula film gets a crazy title

In the wake of the tremendous success of “Bheeshma” in 2020, the dynamic collaboration between actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula has once again ignited excitement with their latest project. Despite a prolonged gestation period, the creators have officially unveiled the title of their upcoming venture, “Robinhood.”





The revelation comes hand-in-hand with a visually captivating blue-themed poster, featuring Nithiin in a heroic stance. The film's narrative is teased alongside the title disclosure, portraying Nithiin as a contemporary Robinhood, donning the persona of Santa Claus. He considers all Indians as his brothers and sisters, feeling compelled to free them from their financial burdens. Nithiin's character, coupled with his witty antics, injects an element of both amusement and engagement.



Nithiin has undergone a stylish transformation, exuding uber-cool vibes in a trendy ensemble. Director Venky Kudumula, known for his entertaining style, presents a serious scene with a unique twist in the concept video. This innovative title sets a strong tone for the film, enhanced by a grand production design.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the movie boasts a stellar cast in significant roles, supported by top-notch technicians. GV Prakash Kumar serves as the music composer, Sai Sriram as the cinematographer, Prawin Pudi as the editor, and Raam Kumar takes on the role of art director. Noteworthy additions to the cast include Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore, who play pivotal roles, further adding to the allure of the film.