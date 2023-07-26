Nora Fatehi casted for a vital role in Varun tej’s next!

Mega hero Varun Tej is all set to entertain his fans and audience with his new action flick, “Gaandeevadhari Arjuna,” scheduled for release in theaters on August 25, 2023. Meanwhile, exciting news about the actor’s next movie with “Palasa” fame director Karuna Kumar is again making headlines.





The movie has been in the news for the last few days, and the latest update is that the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi to play a vital role alongside Varun Tej in this high-budget movie, tentatively titled “VT 14.”









Bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on a high budget under Vyra Entertainments, the movie is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Visakhapatnam. The team is taking extra care to get the milieu and the feel of the 60s right. Meenakshii Chaudhary is almost confirmed to play the love interest of Varun Tej in this film, which will be launched on July 27, 2023, in Hyderabad. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced on the same date.







