Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
Just In
Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
Rains continue to lash Vizag
Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
Nora Fatehi casted for a vital role in Varun tej’s next!
Mega hero Varun Tej is all set to entertain his fans and audience with his new action flick, “Gaandeevadhari Arjuna,” scheduled for release in...
Mega hero Varun Tej is all set to entertain his fans and audience with his new action flick, “Gaandeevadhari Arjuna,” scheduled for release in theaters on August 25, 2023. Meanwhile, exciting news about the actor’s next movie with “Palasa” fame director Karuna Kumar is again making headlines.
The movie has been in the news for the last few days, and the latest update is that the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi to play a vital role alongside Varun Tej in this high-budget movie, tentatively titled “VT 14.”
Bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on a high budget under Vyra Entertainments, the movie is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Visakhapatnam. The team is taking extra care to get the milieu and the feel of the 60s right. Meenakshii Chaudhary is almost confirmed to play the love interest of Varun Tej in this film, which will be launched on July 27, 2023, in Hyderabad. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced on the same date.