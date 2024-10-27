Live
‘O Andala Rakshasi’ prepares for theatrical release
Sheraz Mehdi has been making a great impression as a director, actor, music director, and story writer in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. He is making his comeback in Telugu as both the lead actor and director with the film “O Andala Rakshasi.” Vihanshi Hegde and Kriti Verma are the heroines opposite him. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner, with co-producer Tejinder Kaur, “O Andala Rakshasi” is gearing up for release. Sheraz Mehdi has showcased his talent as a hero, villain, director, and music director until now. With this beautiful love story, he aims to enchant everyone. The shooting for the film has been completed, and post-production is currently underway. Meanwhile, the team held a press meet.
Director, actor, and music director Sheraz Mehdi said, “Greetings to everyone. The story, dialogues, and songs for the movie were written by Bhashyashree. He also lent his support for the screenplay writing. It is thanks to his cooperation that we were able to make this film so well.”
Writer Bhashyashree stated, “I penned the story, dialogues, and songs for ‘O Andala Rakshasi.’ I would like to thank our director and hero Sheraz Mehdi. He is a versatile person, directing, composing music, and acting as the hero. It is because of him that this film has turned out so well.”
Actress Vihanshi Hegde said, “Hi, I don’t speak Telugu very well. When director Sheraz narrated the story of ‘O Andala Rakshasi,’ I was very impressed, especially with the layers in my character. I thank Sheraz for giving me this opportunity.” Actress Neha Deshpande said, “I am happy to have the opportunity to act in ‘O Andala Rakshasi.’ I would like to thank director Sheraz, who has showcased an all-around performance in this film.”