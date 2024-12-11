Official: Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2’ locks release date

The much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2 has officially commenced shooting today at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. This marks the fourth collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu, raising expectations sky-high.

Touted to be a mega-budget action entertainer, Akhanda 2 is scheduled for a grand release on September 25, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The release date aligns perfectly with the Dasara holiday season, as the festival falls on October 2, promising a festive treat for fans.

Pragya Jaiswal reprises her role as the leading lady in this high-voltage drama. A massive set has been constructed in Ramoji Film City to capture the grandeur and intensity of the film. Music maestro Thaman S is composing the score, adding to the excitement.

Director Boyapati Sreenu continues his trusted collaboration with his technical team for Akhanda 2. Produced by 14 Reels Plus and presented by Nandamuri Tejaswini, the project boasts top-notch production values.

With its strong legacy, high expectations, and a holiday-season release, Akhanda 2 is all set to dominate the box office. Fans eagerly await the magic of Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s powerful combination once again.















