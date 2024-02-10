‘OG’ is intense, heartfelt, and brings me back to my childhood: Sriya Reddy

Actress Sriya Reddy is set to share the screen with powerhouses Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming gangster drama, 'OG'. Expressing her excitement about the project, Sriya described the film as intense, heartfelt, and a nostalgic journey to her childhood.



"As someone who appreciates quality cinema, I couldn't be more thrilled about this upcoming project," Sriya remarked, hinting at the film's potential to offer a cinematic masterpiece. Reflecting on her character, she stated, "My character is strong and invincible; you will be surprised by the character so different from Radha Rama!"

Directed by Sujeeth, who made a notable debut with the Telugu film 'Run Raja Run' at the age of 23, 'OG' promises an intense narrative with major portions shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The film showcases Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi locking horns in a gripping gangster drama.

Sriya Reddy's participation in the film adds to the excitement surrounding 'OG,' as she brings her talent to a project that already boasts a stellar cast. The film follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, known as "OG," a feared gangster returning to Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance. His mission is a personal crusade to eliminate crime bosses, setting the stage for high-octane action sequences and intense confrontations.

With Sriya Reddy joining the ensemble, 'OG' raises anticipation for a compelling and visually stunning cinematic experience. As the film progresses, audiences eagerly await the unveiling of this powerful gangster drama.