Pawan Kalyan Drops A Cryptic Post On His Twitter Page

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan mostly tweets from the official Jana Sena account itself although he has a personal Twitter page… Off late, he dropped a cryptic message on his personal account and left the fans go wondering! It is all known that the ticket pricing issue is the hot topic in the Andhra Pradesh as the ace actors of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli and a few others met CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to solve the issue. Well, without taking any reference Pawan quoted a message about the issue and dropped his opinion.

One of my favourite quote : "ఎర" ను ఆహారం అనుకుని ఆశపడే స్థితిలో ఉన్న ప్రతిజాతి వేటగాళ్లకు చిక్కుతూనే ఉంటుంది.... - Vakada Srinivasa Rao — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) February 14, 2022

The tweet reads, "He wrote, "One of my favorite quotes: Until the people are in a misapprehension, they will only assume 'bait' to be food -Vakada Srinivasa Rao".

This cryptic message left all and sundry in dilemma. Going by the tweet, the actor is said to have pointed his brother Chiranjeevi who has met Chief Minister YS Jagan over movie industry issues. The tweet gives a hint that he is taking a jibe at the Andhra Pradesh government over the way the government is dealing with the issue.

Speaking about Pawan Kalyan's work front, he will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak movie which also has Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Well, it is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. This film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani, Nitya Menen and Samyukta Menon in the prominent roles. Along with them, even Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai are roped in to play the supporting character roles.

Bheemla Nayak will now be released on either 25th February 2022 or 1st April 2022 based on the situation…