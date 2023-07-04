Pawan Kalyan Insta bio: Yelugetthu, Yedirinchu, Yennuko .. Jai Hind!

Recently, it was reported that Power Star Pawan Kalyan was preparing to make his debut on Instagram. As promised, the actor has now joined the platform. It is expected that his follower count will increase rapidly. He has set the same profile picture that he uses on Twitter. The actor is expected to share his political views and movie updates on his Instagram account, and his bio reads, “Yelugetthu, Yedirinchu, Yennuko .. Jai Hind!”



On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for “OG” and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” His upcoming movie, BRO, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.