Pawan Kalyan resumes the shoot of 'Bheemla Nayak'

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has decided to wrap the entire shooting part of his much-awaited upcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak' as soon as possible and leave for a vacation next week.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the female lead. The shooting finally got resumed after a long break. Currently, the shooting of some crucial sequences in the film involving Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are being canned in Vikarabad. We already knew that Pawan Kalyan plays an upright police officer whereas Rana will be seen as an egoist army man in the film and their ego clash will be the main plot of the flick.

Trivikram has penned the dialogues for the film. Surya Devara Naga Vamsi of Sitara Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project which will release next month. Thaman scored the music for the flick.

