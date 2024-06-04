Pawan Kalyan’s electoral triumph sets stage for ‘They Call Him OG’ poster release

With Power Star Pawan Kalyan poised for a landslide victory in the Pithapuram MLA race, the makers of "They Call Him OG" seize the moment to electrify fans with a thrilling poster release. Leading by an impressive margin of over 63,000 votes, Pawan Kalyan's triumph appears inevitable, igniting celebrations among his supporters.





Director Sujeeth took to social media to unveil the fiery poster, showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a display of unmatched style and swagger. The poster's intensity has captivated audiences, subtly hinting at the Power Star's overwhelming success in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.



Amidst the jubilation, filming for "They Call Him OG" is set to resume shortly. Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Pawan Kalyan as his love interest, while Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the antagonist, promising a clash of titans on screen. Produced on a grand scale by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment, the film boasts a stellar cast and crew.

With anticipation soaring, fans eagerly await the return of filming, poised to witness Pawan Kalyan's magnetic presence on screen once again. Adding to the excitement, the film's music, composed by Thaman, is expected to elevate the cinematic experience to new heights.