Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ to finish an important schedule today
Highlights
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth have joined forces for a new movie called “OG,” with Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead.
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth have joined forces for a new movie called “OG,” with Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. According to the latest buzz, the current schedule is set to finish today, and the next schedule is expected to begin on July 9, 2023. However, it is unclear where the shoot will take place. More details about the next schedule will be updated soon.
The film also stars Prakash Raj, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and others in significant roles. Produced under the DVV Entertainment banner, the movie will feature music by Thaman.
