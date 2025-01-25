Payal Rajput to make pan-India debut with ‘Venkatalachimi’

After capturing hearts with her roles in RX 100 and Mangalavaaram, actress Payal Rajput is all set to make her Pan-India debut with the upcoming film Venkatalachimi. The film, which will be released in six languages – Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil – marks a significant step for Payal as she ventures into a broader audience base across India. Produced by Raja and NS Choudhary, the movie is helmed by director Muni. The film was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Director Muni shared his excitement about the project, revealing that Payal was his perfect choice for the lead role from the start. “When I envisioned the story of Venkatalachimi, Payal Rajput was the ideal actress to portray the character. This Pan-India film, which is centered around a tribal girl’s action-packed revenge, is sure to make waves in Indian cinema,” he said.

For Payal, stepping into this powerful role marks a major turning point in her career. “After Mangalavaaram, I went through numerous scripts, but none truly captivated me. When director Muni narrated Venkatalachimi, I was hooked instantly. This story is so intense and impactful that it could make people remember me as 'Venkatalachimi' forever. I truly believe this project will take my career to new heights,” she shared.

Known for her bold and impactful performances, Payal Rajput is now taking on a challenging, unique role that has already generated significant buzz in the industry. With its gripping tribal action-revenge storyline and Payal's star power, Venkatalachimi is expected to create a sensation when it releases across multiple languages.