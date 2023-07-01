Live
Payal Rajput’s ‘ Mangalavaaram’ teaser to be out this week
Director Ajay Bhupathi made a solid directorial debut with “RX 100,” but his second film “Maha Samudram” starring Sharwanand and Siddharth was a huge setback. He is now coming up with yet another bold flick titled “Managalavaaram,” which has Payal Rajput in the lead role.
The makers succeeded in drawing the audience’s attention through the first-look poster, which showcased Payal in a sensuous avatar. The makers have now officially revealed that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on July 4 at 10:30 AM.
“Managalavaaram” is produced under A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works. Ajaneesh Loknath of “Kantara” fame is composing the tunes. The movie will have a multi-lingual release.
