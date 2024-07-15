Pics: Mahesh Babu and Family Shine at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Namrata Shirodkar delighted fans by sharing a series of inside pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, she posted photos with her husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara, alongside snapshots featuring Bollywood icons Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Jyotika, and Nayanthara.

In her heartfelt post, Namrata wrote, “A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage! #AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding.”





One of the highlights was a picture taken near the mandap, where Namrata, Nayanthara, and Jyotika were all smiling. Sitara joined the fun, capturing a selfie with Rekha and her mother. Another standout moment was a selfie with Aishwarya Rai and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Mahesh Babu also shared his excitement from the wedding. He posted a photo clicked by Aalim Hakim featuring him with cricket legend MS Dhoni, captioning it, “With the legend!” Alongside this, he shared a family photo and a picture of the newlyweds, writing, “A special night celebrating the union of a lovely couple! Wishing the family & #Anant @radhmerch1610 a lifetime of happiness in this beautiful journey of marriage!”





Sitara added her own sparkle to the event, sharing pictures of her pouting with Kim Kardashian. In the evening, she posted several photos, captioning them, “A starry celebration. A spectacular night with some beautiful people!!!” Her pictures featured moments with Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra.





Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony attended by celebrities from around the globe. The wedding included the traditional Shubh Aashirwad, followed by the Shubh Vivah. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is set to take place today.