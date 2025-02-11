Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action

Just two days after its release, a high-quality pirated version of Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was streamed on an APSRTC bus in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident shook producers and in response, producer Bunny Vas urged the APSRTC chairman to take strict action. He later on requested the government to address piracy more effectively.

APSRTC chairman K. Narayana Rao launched a high-level inquiry into the incident. The producer warned that legal action would be pursued against anyone hosting, broadcasting, or even viewing the pirated version of Thandel. He also encouraged Akkineni fans and moviegoers to submit video evidence to aid in identifying those responsible.

Piracy continues to be a major issue for the film industry. Just a month earlier, a local TV channel owner in Andhra Pradesh was arrested for airing a pirated version of *Game Changer*.