Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ update: This is when film will hit sets

Prabhas, the celebrated pan-Indian actor, has left his devoted fan base eagerly anticipating the release date of his upcoming movie “Salaar,” directed by Prashanth Neel. As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the release of “Salaar” but here is an exciting update on the actor’s other movie, “Spirit,” directed by the sensational filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.



A recent buzz suggested that the regular shooting for “Spirit” will commence in June 2024. Reports suggest that the bounded script for the film is already complete, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently fully immersed in his ongoing project, “Animal,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Once “Animal” is released, the director plans to take a six-month break to devote his full attention to this Prabhas starrer.

On a parallel track, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has another movie, this time starring Allu Arjun. However, work on this project will begin only after the completion of “Spirit.” Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has a busy schedule with a film with Trivikram, and he will shift his focus to that project once “Pushpa 2” hits the screens.

In “Spirit,” Prabhas is set to portray a police officer in what promises to be a grand-scale, pan-world production produced by T-Series.