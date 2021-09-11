Prabhas to fly UK for a body test?

Pan India actor Prabhas has been trolled badly for his looks in recent times. Some of his fans say that his look in the film "Saaho" affected the film result. Prabhas keeps on changing his physique and that major inconsistency is because the "Baahubali" star happens to be a huge foodie.



Director Om Raut of "Tanhaji" fame, who is now carving out "Adhipurush" with Prabhas in the lead, is said to be a little concerned about Prabhas changing look. For that reason, the team has now decided to send Prabhas abroad to get a special test done in order to find out what is actually happening inside his body and making him put weight, and lose weight. Reports are coming that the actor will fly to the UK for this test to meed a world-class doctor and dietician in order to take care of this.

Once the actor finds out what is actually causing his weight to fluctuate that way, then he would be getting to know what should he consume or how much iron he needs to pump exactly, in order to counter it, they say.

Though Prabhas is expected to showcase in a well built body in this project, his recently looks that got trolled on social media are a reason to worry. Taking note of the same, the actor along with his director is said to have taken this decision of going abroad. However, sources close to Prabhas have remained tight-lipped about the whole thing.