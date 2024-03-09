Prabhas unveiled as ‘Bhairava’ in the futuristic epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The makers of the highly anticipated magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD' have unveiled Prabhas in a fierce new avatar as 'Bhairava.' The sci-fi spectacle, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Awani Dutt on Vyjayanthi Movies, is set against the backdrop of ancient mythology and a distant futuristic dystopian society.



In the latest poster, Prabhas exudes a destructive aura as Kala Bhairava, with a robust physique perfectly embodying the powerful character. The background showcases the future streets of Kasi, portraying the holy land in an unprecedented condition. Prabhas sports a ponytail, advanced dressing style, techno shades, and a striking tattoo on his hand, all contributing to the character's futuristic and formidable appearance.

'Kalki 2898 AD' promises a captivating journey spanning millennia, from the epic events of the Mahabharata in 3101 BCE to the distant futuristic year of 2898 AD. Currently, the film's shooting is underway in Italy, where a song featuring Prabhas and Disha Patani is being filmed in scenic locations.

Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady opposite Prabhas in this larger-than-life, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular. The film also boasts the stellar presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles.

The global release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is scheduled for May 9th, 2024, promising audiences an unparalleled cinematic experience with its blend of mythology, science fiction, and larger-than-life visuals. As the revelation of Prabhas as 'Bhairava' creates a buzz, fans eagerly anticipate the unraveling of the film's intricate storyline and visual grandeur.







