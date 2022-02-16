Prestigious OTT project lined up for Ram Charan

'RRR' actor Ram Charan is reportedly being considered for a prestigious project which will be produced by Netflix. Apparently, Netflix is orchestrating an interesting series, which will be made with a huge budget. As soon as possible, the OTT giant intends to talk with Charan about the web series. Telugu star Ram Charan, who is currently one of the most happening actors in India, is likely to accept the offer, as this venture will launch him into the OTT space, as per sources.



Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, Netflix will announce the project once they officially get Ram Charan on board. For now, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'RC15' under Shankar Shanmugam's direction, while he awaits the release of S.S. Rajamouli's visual wonder 'RRR'.