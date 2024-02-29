Priyadarshi set to grace the screens again in Indraganti’s next venture

After the tremendous success of "Balagam," actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda is meticulously choosing his roles, and his upcoming project, "Om Bheem Bush," alongside Sree Vishnu and Rahul Ramakrishna, has generated significant anticipation.

In a noteworthy development, it was exclusively reported in December 2023 that Priyadarshi had secured a collaboration with the esteemed director Indraganti Mohana Krishna, celebrated for his elegant films like "Asta Chamma" and "Sammohanam." The confirmation of this collaboration has now been officially announced, with production slated to commence in March 2024.

Adding to the excitement, Roopa Koduvayur is set to play the female lead in this much-anticipated project. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, known for his work with Sridevi Movies, will be backing this venture. The remaining cast and crew details are expected to be unveiled soon.

Priyadarshi's careful selection of roles and the prospect of working with a director of Indraganti Mohana Krishna's caliber has heightened curiosity among cinephiles. The actor's journey from the success of "Balagam" to landing a project with a director known for his refined storytelling reflects his commitment to quality cinema.

Indraganti Mohana Krishna, known for his ability to craft sophisticated and engaging narratives, brings a unique flavor to each project. The collaboration with Priyadarshi opens up exciting possibilities, and fans eagerly await the unveiling of more details about this upcoming cinematic venture.

With production slated to kick off in March 2024, the film marks a convergence of talent and creative vision. Roopa Koduvayur's inclusion as the female lead adds an intriguing dimension, promising a well-rounded cast.

As Priyadarshi Pulikonda continues to carve his niche in the industry with thoughtfully chosen roles, his association with Indraganti Mohana Krishna for this untitled project adds another chapter to the actor's promising journey. Stay tuned for further updates on what is poised to be a noteworthy collaboration in the world of Telugu cinema.