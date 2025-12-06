Producer KL Damodar Prasad opens up about ‘Eesha’

Director Srinivas Manne, who impressed audiences with his earlier work Katha starring Genelia, is back after a short hiatus with his latest horror thriller, Eesha. The film is presented by acclaimed producers Bunny Vass and Vamsi Nandipati, known for hits like Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambhaai, under the banners of Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments and Bunny Vass Works. It is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 12.

The movie stars Trigun and Akhil Raj in lead roles, with Hebbah Patel as the female lead. Supporting performances include Siri Hanumanthu, Babloo, and Prithviraj. Produced by Hem Venkateswara Rao under HVR Productions and presented by KL Damodar Prasad, Eesha is positioned as a fresh take on horror thrillers with a blend of cinematic flair and emotional realism.

Speaking at a media interaction, producer KL Damodar Prasad said, “After a small gap following Father Chitti Umaa Kaarthik, I was drawn to Srinivas Manne’s story for Eesha. His dedication and vision impressed me, and I trusted him fully with the project. Horror thrillers often rely on dramatic exaggeration, but Eesha delivers a realistic emotional impact while maintaining cinematic excitement.”

He further praised the cast, noting, “Trigun, Hebbah Patel, and Akhil Raj bring their characters to life perfectly. Prithviraj’s role adds additional depth. Visuals, sound design, and music—featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan—are all top-notch, enhancing the viewing experience.”

KL Damodar Prasad concluded by reflecting on industry challenges post-pandemic, emphasizing the need for producers to step out of comfort zones. With strong performances, immersive technical design, and a gripping storyline, Eesha promises to be a notable addition to contemporary Telugu horror thrillers.