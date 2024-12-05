Pushpa 2 OTT: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Stream on This OTT Platform

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ hit theaters today, December 5, in six languages. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie for three years, and finally, the audience is enjoying the performance of Pushpa Raj, who has come forward for his fans. On the first day of the movie's release, it is expected to collect Rs. 250 crores, according to trade circles.

Pushpa 2 OTT:

Discussions around Pushpa 2's OTT release have begun. Popular OTT company Netflix has acquired the rights for the sequel at a huge price. It is said that Netflix purchased the streaming rights for Rs. 250 crores.

However, Maitri Makers, the production company of Pushpa 2, has not officially announced the OTT platform. But, Netflix revealed this on their official Instagram account.

The post reads, "Pushpa comes out of obscurity to rule the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi!" This information was confirmed through the poster.

In 2021, Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights to *Pushpa: The Rise* for Rs. 30 crores. Following the huge success of Part 1, competition between Amazon and Netflix grew for the rights to Pushpa's sequel. In the end, Netflix secured Pushpa 2 for almost three times the price of the first part.

Pushpa 2 is expected to play in theaters throughout December and may continue its run until Sankranti. It is likely to arrive on the OTT platform around three months after its theatrical release.