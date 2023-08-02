‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ shooting update: The slow pace shooting disappointing movie lovers

After the massive success of “Pushpa: The Rise,” the block-buster combination of Icon Star Allu Arjun and the creative mastermind Sukumar have teamed up once again for it’s sequel “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” a project currently in the production phase. Talented Rashmika Mandanna graces the screen as the love interest of Allu Arjun. The film also has the star cast of Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.















The latest update is that the pace of shooting for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is stunning everyone in the film circles. Reports suggest that merely 30-40 percent of the film has been shot up to this point. Regrettably, this revelation has left fans and movie lovers with a sense of disappointment, leading them to conclude that several more months might be required to bring the film to completion. Devi Sri Prasad is the composer of this pan-Indian movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a massive scale.











