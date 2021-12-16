Pushpa: All 5 languages on Time

On a shocking note, there are speculations that the movie unit of 'Pushpa' has declared that the Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will not release on Friday in India. However, there is no clarity on the same. But, the team took to Twitter and gave an official update on the same.

Due to censorship issues and editing work, the film release now got halted, say the reports. We already knew that the Censor Board is yet to see the film and give it a censor certificate. Also, some sound mixing works and editing works of the film are still pending.

"All 5 languages will release on time," read a tweet from the producers.

Also, the Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of Pushpa will hit theatres in the USA without any delay.

The film is releasing tomorrow.