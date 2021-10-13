Pushpa: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's 'Srivalli' Song Is All Soulful And Lovely!

This festive season is definitely a blockbuster one for all the movie buffs as more than 5 movies are releasing in the theatres in both Bollywood and Tollywood. Along with these theatre treats, even the makers of the upcoming movies are creating noise on social media by dropping interesting updates. As promised the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie have shared the lyrical video of the "Srivalli…" song and raised the expectations a notch higher on this action entertainer…

Allu Arjun and DSP shared the lyrical video of the "Srivalli…" song on their Twitter pages and upped the festive spirit of their fans… Take a look!

Allu Arjun

Going with the song, it is all about how Allu Arjun aka our Pushpa Raj falls for his Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna… The amazing visual wonder showcased Pushpa Raj's love for Srivalli through various animated scenes. Even Sid Sriram's awesome and soulful voice and Chandrabose's next level lovely lyrics made the song turn into an instant hit. Devi Sri Prasad once again showed his magic and made the song immediately top the playlists.

Sharing the lyrical video, Allu Arjun also wrote, "Here it is! #Srivalli song out now. https://youtu.be/5IEbR79kBPY #PushpaTheRise".

Well, DSP shared the Hindi lyrical video of "Srivalli…" song and also treated the Bollywood fans!

Sharing the lyrical video link, he also wrote, "#Srivalli HINDI… in d Mesmerising Vocals of Dear @javedali4u & d Romantic Lyrics of @raqueebalam. Hope U all Love it".

This most awaited movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part is titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela. Even the earlier released title song, "Daakkoo Daakko Meka…" and Rashmika Mandanna's first look poster raised the expectations on this movie. Allu Arjun is finally, all set to introduce himself as 'Pushpa Raj' in this action thriller movie.

The first part of Pushpa movie will be released for this Christmas festival i.e on 17th December, 2021…