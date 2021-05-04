Radhe Shyam eyeing for a Dussehra release?

Tollywood: Because of the second wave of coronavirus and the sudden surge in the covid-19 cases, both the Telugu States have imposed curfew which also affected the film industry all over again

Most of the movie releases got postponed and the shootings of upcoming movies got halted. From small budget movies to Pan-Indian movies, all the movies got postponed. Young Rebel Star Prabhas fans are waiting for the release of 'Radhe Shyam' movie. Touted to be a never-seen-before kind of love story, with a Pan Indian appeal, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on July 30th this year. But considering a pandemic situation, the post-production works of the film got delayed and the makers are planning to postpone the release. If everything goes well, the movie will hit the theatres for Dussehra this year.



The official announcement regarding the same is going to get released very soon. Directed by 'Jill' fame Radhakrishna, UV Creations in association with Gopi Krishna Movies is bankrolling this project.

