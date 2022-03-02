Radhe Shyam Trailer: The Movie Is All About The Fight Between The Love And Destiny

As this month is going to be a blockbuster one holding all the most-awaited releases like Radhe Shyam, RRR and Jhund movies, the social media, the makers of these movies are creating noise unveiling the updates. As promised, off late, the trailer of Prabhas's Radhe Shyam is out and is now creating a buzz with its intense love story plot.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde shared the trailer of Radhe Shyam on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Prabhas also wrote, "Experience the magic of #RadheShyam with this release trailer. Link in bio #RadheShyamReleaseTrailer".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with making us know the importance of palmistry as God decides everything before a person's birth itself. It's just an illusion that we decide how to live and shape our careers. Prabhas aka Vikramaditya is introduced as ace palmist and exactly depicts their future, present and past in minutes. A few examples are also shown as he suggests a girl not to choose sports, but she chooses it and faces many difficulties. Even the antagonist Jagapathi Babu looked modish and differs with Vikramaditya's views. Then a few romantic scenes between the lead actors are shown along with showcasing a few glimpses of destruction. A ship is seen sinking in the sea because of Aditya and Perna's union. We need to wait and watch how will these lovebirds unite and protect the world too.

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perna. But their union brings destruction to the world. This is the main plot of the movie… It is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Radhe Shyam movie will be out on 11th March, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!

Along with these movies, Prabhas is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K movies. In Bollywood, he will share the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh for the mythological movie Adipurush.