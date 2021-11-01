Raghavender Rao plans a project on 'Ramayana'

Legendary director Raghavendra Rao is one of the legendary directors who is known for his mythological movies. From Annamayya to Sri Ramadasu, Raghavendra Rao has delivered some blockbuster mythological hits.



After "Om Namo Venkatesaya" movie in 2017, Raghavendra Rao has been away from the industry. Recently the director has finally marked his come back with Srikanth's son.



Raghavendra Rao is all set to play a crucial role in Tanikella Bharani's upcoming directorial. Now according to the buzz, Raghavendra Rao is in plans to make a movie on Hindu Epic Ramayan. Rumors are rife that Rock Line Venkatesh is on board to bankroll this project. It seems like Raghavendra is going to showcase Ramayan in a different and interesting way.



Needless to mention that the film will be made on a large canvas and more details regarding the project are still awaited.

