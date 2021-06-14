Rahul Ravindran's love story for Geetha Arts!

Rahul Ravindran is a noted actor who later made his debut as a director. With his debut film Chi La Sow, Rahul established himself as a sensible director. However, his immediate film after that, titled, Manmadhudu 2 did not do well. The film failed miserably at the box office, resulting in a lot of criticism.

Now, there is an interesting update about the actor-cum-director's next film. Rahul Ravindran was supposed to do a film with Samantha in Geetha Arts but the project never took a shape. Now, the director is planning a love story in the same banner. The script is locked and Rahul will announce the project formally soon.

Rahul Ravindran, on the other hand, is also acting in the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen in Tamil. Aishwarya Rajesh plays the leading lady in the film. More details on the project will come out soon.