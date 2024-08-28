Live
- Mankind Pharma Officially Announces Bollywood Star Sonam Kapoor as the Face of Ova News to Revolutionise Pregnancy Care Solutions
- Nani Brings Back Old Traditions with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’
- Birla Fertility and IVF further expands its network to 50 Clinics by acquiring BabyScience IVF
- Hindustan Zinc Collaborates with TERI to Transform Wasteyard into Green belt
- Nestlé India Celebrates 10 years of ‘Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme’ in Telangana
- The Sleep Company announces India's largest mattress giveaway; to give around INR 1 Crore worth of mattress for free across four cities
- Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Leader for Marketing
- Price of US higher education hits new high
- WhatsApp’s impact report highlights how the platform is powering SMBs and social welfare organizations in India
- PM Modi calls states to expedite implementation of central projects
Just In
Raj Tarun’s ‘Bhale Unnade’ set for on Vinayaka Chavithi release
Young actor Raj Tarun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhale Unnade, directed by J. Sivasai Vardhan and produced by NV Kiran Kumar under the Ravikiran Arts banner.
Young actor Raj Tarun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhale Unnade, directed by J. Sivasai Vardhan and produced by NV Kiran Kumar under the Ravikiran Arts banner. Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Maruti, the film is generating buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs, which have all received positive responses. Bhale Unnade is scheduled for a grand release on September 7, coinciding with the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.
During a recent press meet, Raj Tarun praised director Sivasai Vardhan, calling him one of the best he has worked with. "His conviction and filmmaking approach are impressive. This project has taught me that I still have much to learn," he shared. Raj Tarun also highlighted the strong support from producer Kiran Kumar and praised co-star Manisha Kandkur, who has not only performed well but also learned Telugu for her role.
Manisha, excited about her debut, mentioned that the film blends romance and comedy, making it an entertaining watch for all. Director Sivasai Vardhan expressed his gratitude to Maruti for the opportunity and assured audiences that Bhale Unnade is a family entertainer filled with healthy comedy. The film’s music director, Shekhar Chandra, noted that the soundtrack has been well-received and that the movie promises to be a fresh experience for viewers.