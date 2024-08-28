Raj Tarun’s ‘Bhale Unnade’ set for on Vinayaka Chavithi release

Young actor Raj Tarun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhale Unnade, directed by J. Sivasai Vardhan and produced by NV Kiran Kumar under the Ravikiran Arts banner. Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Maruti, the film is generating buzz with its teaser, trailer, and songs, which have all received positive responses. Bhale Unnade is scheduled for a grand release on September 7, coinciding with the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

During a recent press meet, Raj Tarun praised director Sivasai Vardhan, calling him one of the best he has worked with. "His conviction and filmmaking approach are impressive. This project has taught me that I still have much to learn," he shared. Raj Tarun also highlighted the strong support from producer Kiran Kumar and praised co-star Manisha Kandkur, who has not only performed well but also learned Telugu for her role.

Manisha, excited about her debut, mentioned that the film blends romance and comedy, making it an entertaining watch for all. Director Sivasai Vardhan expressed his gratitude to Maruti for the opportunity and assured audiences that Bhale Unnade is a family entertainer filled with healthy comedy. The film’s music director, Shekhar Chandra, noted that the soundtrack has been well-received and that the movie promises to be a fresh experience for viewers.